Ghana: Court reviews NAM1 bail conditions

An Accra Circuit court has reviewed the bail conditions it earlier granted to the embattled CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1.Nana Appiah Mensah, who is standing trial with two other persons, for allegedly running a business without certificate, thereby resulting in the loss of investment funds of depositors, has remained in police custody for more than 10 days due to his inability to meet the bail condition.

The situation forced NAM1’s lawyers to file for bail variations, which the court upheld.

Even though the prosecution in the case did not oppose the plea for the variation of the bail condition, they disagreed with the fact that NAM1’s lawyers were giving their own figure.

In the ruling of the court, however, the judge maintained the GH¢1 billion bail condition, but varied the surety conditions.