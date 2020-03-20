Ghana: COVID-19 cases rise to 16

Fear and panic have gripped Ghanaians as the country has recorded five new confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic bringing the total number of cases to 16 in all.Ironically all the five cases were confirmed on Thursday from the Greater Accra Region, according to information on government’s official COVID-19 update page.

The information on the Ghana Health Service page indicates that the cases involved a 29-year-old Ghanaian lady; a resident of Accra with no history of travel. A sample from her was confirmed positive in the laboratory

Others are a 34-year-old Ghanaian lady, also a resident of Accra, a 53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema, a 41-year-old Ghanaian male, and a 36-year-old Ghanaian male resident in Paris, France.

The second case was a contact of a confirmed case at place of work, the third has no history of travel and no evidence of close contact with a confirmed case.

The fourth arrived in Ghana with KLM on the 15 March 2020. It indicated that the patient was exposed to family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing.

In the case of the 36-year-old Ghanaian male, the date of arrival in Ghana is unconfirmed and there is currently no evidence of contact with any infected person.

Contact tracing has been initiated in all these confirmed cases.