Ghana: COVID-19 cases rise to 9

Ghana’s Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that the country has confirmed two more cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to nine.“Unfortunately, we have confirmed two more cases overnight. Ghana’s case count is now at 9. Health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well,” the minister said.

The Ghana Health Service on its website reports that the two new cases were imported.

“On the 18th March, we received another report form NMIMR indicating two more confirmed cases from the Greater Accra Region. Both are imported cases. One is a 56-year-old man, a Ghanaian, who travelled back to Accra from a trip to UK about a week ago. The other is a 33-year-old Ghanaian, who returned to Accra from a conference in UAE. Both cases are receiving treatment in isolation.

“…On contact tracing, a total of 399 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Nineteen of the contacts developed some forms of symptoms and samples have taken for laboratory testing. We have received results for 15 of them which are all negative for COVID-19 and we are awaiting results for four of them.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah told journalists on Wednesday in Accra that health experts stated that the next two weeks would be critical in Ghana’s fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“The health experts tell us that the next two weeks are going to be critical in determining whether or not we are going to get significant community spread.

They tell us that the general theory pandemic management is that often it is likely the numbers go up a bit before it curves or the situation gets better.

“Therefore, they are bracing for the possibility of some limited recordings of more cases in the medium term, but they continue to assure us that the systems they are putting together and continue to ramp-up are such that we will be able to contain

it and hold this virus in check.”

Oppong Nkrumah affirmed the government’s commitment in ensuring the safety of every citizen by ensuring that all the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus are adhered to.

According to him, the travel ban imposed on person’s coming from countries that have recorded more than 200 cases of the disease is in full force.

Meanwhile 31 foreigners were returned to their places of embarkation upon arrival in Ghana on Wednesday.