Ghana: COVID cases shoot to 52

Published on 25.03.2020 at 08h21 by APA News

The total number of cases recorded in Ghana have soared to 52, Minister of Health, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has revealed at a briefing on Tuesday morning.The minister noted  that some 25 new cases have been intercepted after Ghana closed its  borders, adding up to the 27 cases recorded in the country as at Monday  evening.

He said following the closure of the  borders, 1,030 people have been quarantined through an operation being  facilitated by the Ghana National Security Ministry.

Out  of the total number, 611 samples have been taken, with 185 processed.  Out of 185, 25 cases have been confirmed, thereby increasing the cases  recorded in the country.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu noted that  an aggressive contact tracing system have been put in place to help  check the spread of the disease among the various communities.

Minister  of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who moderated the briefing, urged  the visitors, who are currently being quarantined, to cooperate with the  government officials to help combat the possible spread of the disease.

The announcement means Ghanaians should brace themselves for more cases, as many samples are being taken from the visitors.

