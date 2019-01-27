Ghana, Cuba to strengthen cooperation

Ghana and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.The commitment was made when a delegation from Cuba, led by the deputy Minister for Public Health, Dr. Mrs. Marcia Cobas Ruiz, paid a courtesy call on the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Charles Owiredu.

Owiredu welcomed the Cuban delegation and recalled the longstanding bilateral relations between Ghana and Cuba, which dates back to Ghana’s independence.

Ghana was the first country south of the Sahara to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba, and this year would mark 60 years of fruitful relations between the two countries, he added.

Owiredu expressed Ghana’s appreciation of Cuba’s support in the health sector of several African countries, through the Cuban Medical Brigade (CMB) Assistance Programme.

“Medical persons in the CMB have over the years offered invaluable services to rural and under- privileged communities in Ghana and Africa as a whole”.

Owiredu called for further cooperation in the areas of economic investment, exchange of technical expertise and international diplomacy.

He also informed the Cuban delegation about government initiatives such as the “One Village One Dam”, “One District One Factory” and “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme, which are aimed at creating jobs for the youth in Ghana.

He further urged Cuba to consider partnering Ghana in areas where they have comparative advantage.

Owiredu was hopeful that the relations between Ghana and Cuba would continue to flourish on all fronts, and urged that the relations should be continuously enhanced to yield the desired dividends that are mutually beneficial.

Dr. Ruiz said the Cuban delegation was in Ghana to further enhance the bilateral relations.

She added that the visit would help advance medical cooperation with Ghana, as well as explore other areas of possible cooperation.

In July this year, 247 Ghanaian doctors would graduate from Cuban medical institutions, she added, and was optimistic the doctors would work to improve health care delivery in various parts of Ghana.

Cuba would continue to deepen the Ghana-Cuba relations, particularly in the areas of medical, education and economic cooperation.