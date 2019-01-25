Ghana: Death toll in mine disaster hits 16

Published on 25.01.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The death toll in the Gbane Community mining disaster has hit 16, APA has

learnt here on Friday.It is also gathered that 15 persons, who inhaled the poisonous gas from

the explosion, are on admission at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

The explosion occurred during illegal mining activity in the region, which resulted

in the death of the miners.

Initial reports had put the death toll at 13 and 15, but the Ghanaian Times confirms

on Friday that the death toll has risen to 16.

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC), who visited the mining community on

Thursday, was informed by the hospital authority that three persons

were brought to the hospital dead, while 13 others died at the hospital.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Atobrah, told the deputy Upper East

Regional Council, Mr. Frank Adongo Fuseini, that most of the people died for

lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Minerals Commission has asked Shaanxi Mining Ghana

Limited to temporarily suspend its operations at its Gbane mining site immediately.

But the company has disassociated itself from the explosion, saying it had

nothing to do with it.