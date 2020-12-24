Ghana declares Friday, Monday as holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Ghanaian government has declared Friday, December 25, and Monday, December 28, 2020, as public holidays in commemoration of Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively.According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, the declaration is in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601).

“The general public is hereby notified that, Saturday, 26th December, 2020 marks ‘Boxing Day’ which is a statutory public holiday,” the statement said.

“However, 26th December, 2020 falls on a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 28th December, 2020 as an Additional Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement added.