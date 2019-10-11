Ghana dips in global competitiveness index

Ghana went down by five places to 111th in the latest Global Competitiveness Rankings released by the World Economic Forum.The report showed that Ghana went down from 106 in 2018 to 111 in 2019.

In 2019, the country laced 111 out of 141 countries ranked in the report, but with a score of 51.2.

However, Ghana came 106 with a score of 51.3, meaning it declined by 0.1 points.

The ranking was based on 12 indicators and Ghana’s best performance was under institutions, where it was ranked 69 out of 141 countries with the score of 54.4 over 100.

Ghana also performed poorly in macroeconomic stability, where the country was ranked 132 out of 141 countries with a score of 59.5