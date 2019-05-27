Ghana: Directorate suspends export of selected vegetables

The Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), has announced the suspension of some selected vegetables exported to the international market.According to the ministry, from June 1, 2019, the export of capsicum (a group of chilli peppers), soladum, luffa (a group of cucumbers) and all leafy vegetables will be suspended.

The MoFA Director of PPRSD, Dr. Felicia Ansah-Amprofi, told the Daily Graphic on Sunday that her directorate has communicated the decision to the stakeholders.

This was after a group of stakeholders had expressed disagreement with the decision and called for extension of the date of the ban.

Dr. Ansah-Amprofi noted that her directorate has intercepted some 120 consignments meant for export which contained some harmful chemicals.

“The alarming rate of external notifications (we received at least three notifications a week) is not encouraging. The new EU directives to all countries is to re-provide disclosures to the EU on the management of organism on some of the vegetables,” she said.

This has come shortly after the EU lifted a six-month ban on vegetables from Ghana after satisfying itself with enhanced quality of production.