Ghana: EC announces date for special voting

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the Special voting for the general election will hold on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.According to the statement by the EC in Accra, the special voting is reserved for voters, who will not be able to vote on the Election Day, December 7, at the polling stations where they registered on the day of the election as a result of their duties.

It explained that the special voting will cover only security personnel, media personnel and election officials.

“They are to submit their voter ID card details to the Commission, through the Director I.T. Projects at the Headquarters of the Commission on or before Thursday, October 15, 2020.

“The results of this special vote will however not be declared until after the general election,” the statement added.