International › APA

Happening now

Ghana: EC announces date for special voting

Published on 04.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the Special voting for the general election will hold on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.According to the statement by the EC in Accra, the special voting is reserved for voters, who will not be able to vote on the Election Day, December 7, at the polling stations where they registered on the day of the election as a result of their duties.

It explained that the special voting will cover only security personnel, media personnel and election officials.

“They are to submit their voter ID card details to the Commission, through the Director I.T. Projects at the Headquarters of the Commission on or before Thursday, October 15, 2020.

“The results of this special vote will however not be declared until after the general election,” the statement added.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top