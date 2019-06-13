Ghana: EC announces June 17 for limited voters registration

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that a nationwide limited voters registration exercise will resume on June 17.This follows the striking out of a case brought against the commission, challenging the tactics it deployed in registering people who have attained the voting age.

A statement issued in Accra by the EC Commissioner, Mrs. Jean Mensa, said the exercise will last for 21 days and that the exercise would be done at the offices of the commission and some designated polling centres.

The statement added that eligible voters would have to provide valid documents such as driving licence, passport or national identification card.

“Applicants who do not have any of the documents, may go to the registration centres with two registered voters to serve as guarantors for the purpose of registration,” it said.

The exercise was suspended when Umar Ayuba, a citizen, filed case in court, contesting the decision of the EC to hold the limited registration in its offices, a situation he described as against the constitution.

The EC was, however, cleared on Tuesday to go ahead with the exercise by the Supreme Court.