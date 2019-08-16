Ghana: EC announces new date for referendum on election of CEOs of districts

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has announced December 17, 2019 as the date for voting to determine if the country would adopt a system where municipal, metropolitan and district chief executives (MMDCEs) will be elected.The referendum, which was earlier set for December 10, had to be rescheduled for December 17, following further consultations with civil society and the injunction placed on the activities of the commission by Umar Ayuba, contesting the voters register.

The EC Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, announced the new date in Accra at the launch of a coalition pushing for the election of MMDCEs on Thursday afternoon.

He therefore called for support from various stakeholders to make the election a successful one.

Ghana currently runs a political system, where mayors are appointed by ruling party members and this often affects the development of the various communities.