Ghana: EC sets April 18 for new voter registration exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has finally set April 18, 2020 as the date for the compilation of the new voters’ register in spite of the protest by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP).The Deputy Chairperson of the EC in-charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, who announced this, said the exercise would be completed by May 30, 2020 after which an exhibition exercise would be conducted from August 15-28, 2020.

According to a Daily Graphic report on Thursday, the EC plans to deploy 8,000 registration devices for the exercise which will be rolled out at 32,000 polling centres nationwide.

The EC also intends to adopt a system where four polling stations will be merged to form a cluster to ease the process.

The exercise is expected to last for 43 days.