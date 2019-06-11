Ghana effects 11 terror arrests

Eleven Pakistani nationals have been arrested in Techiman, the capital city of the Bono East region, officials of the Ghana Immigration Service have confirmed.They were arrested on June 9, 2019 at their hideout at Kenten-Anyinabrem, a surburb of Techiman, about 370km drive from the nation’s capital, Accra.

Local media reports on Tuesday said that the suspects, all males, were arrested, following a tipoff.

The reports added that the suspects were arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in the country and that there had been warning by the United Kingdom and Canada recently on possible terror attacks.

The Municipal Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service in Techiman, Chief Superintendent Annor Abrokwa, said a search had been launched for their Ghanaian counterparts to assist in their investigations.

“We received information that they were hiding at a location close to a refuse dump in the area. When we arrested them, they told us they were in the area for evangelism and that they were brought into the country by one Amadu Seidu.

“We contacted local authorities, including the Chief Imam, who were unaware of their status in the area,” Chief Superintendent Annor Abrokwa told Sunyani-based Ark Fm.

“When we arrested them, they had no passports so this morning we got hold of their passports and we are preparing to transfer them to our headquarters in Accra for further investigations,” he added.

He called on residents to report any suspicious activities of such individuals to the appropriate authorities for further action.

The development has raised security concerns among residents, who are calling for improved security in the area.

It would be recalled that both the United Kingdom (UK) and the Canadian High Commissions have updated their foreign travel advice to their nationals travelling to Ghana, warning that terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the country.

The advice was published on the website of The United Kingdom travel guide and that localised outbreaks of civil unrest can occur at short notice, and can become violent (sometimes involving weapons).