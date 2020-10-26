Ghana electoral body deletes 30,000 names from voters register

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has said that 30,000 names have been deleted from the country’s voters register.The Public Relations Officer of the EC, Ms. Sylvia Annor, said that the affected persons were involved in multiple registrations.

Ms, Annor told Citi FM in an interview that the affected persons had been barred from taking part in the December 7 elections and any other voters registration for a period of time.

“The names of about 30,000 registered voters have been deleted or expunged from the provisional voters’ register because they are either on the exceptions lists or the multiple lists. The multiple list is made up of names of all those who engaged in double voting during the voter’s registration exercise.”

“The exceptions list is made up of registered voters who were found guilty by the district registration review committees at the various district levels. They were challenged probably because they were under 18 years, non Ghanaians, or gave wrong locations. During registration, we went offline, so we did not detect immediately,” local media reports quoted Ms Annor as saying.

She disclosed that the list of affected persons would be provided at the various polling stations to prevent them from voting on December 7.