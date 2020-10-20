Ghana: Electoral Commission clears 12 presidential aspirants for December 7 poll

The presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were among the 12 aspirants cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest the December 7, elections, while five aspirants were disqualified.Announcing the outcome of the screening of the aspirants in Accra on Monday, the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, said that the commission scrutinised the nomination forms of the aspirants to ensure that they satisfied all the requirements outlined by law to qualify as candidates.

According to the EC boss, the qualified candidates are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Others are Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Mr Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate; Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).

Local media reports quoted the EC Chairperson as saying that the disqualified candidates, who might face prosecution as Mr Kwesi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr Kofi Gane and Mr Kofi Koranteng, both independent aspirants.

She explained that the disqualified candidates would receive a refund of their GH¢100,000 filing fees.

Speaking on the credibility of the electoral process which had come under intense scrutiny by the opposition NDC, Mrs. Mensa said that the commission had, over the period, been transparent in all its activities.

“The transparency of our processes should give confidence to the citizenry that the EC cannot rig an election. Right from registration to the election day, our political parties police and monitor all our processes,” she said.