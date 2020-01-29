Ghana: EX parliamentarian complains of attempts to frustrate his comeback

A former member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has expressed concern over what he says are the attempts to prevent him from purchasing nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.Mr. Nimoh, in a letter of appeal seeking to be permitted to purchase the 2020 parliamentary forms, said several attempts to get the forms had failed, the reports by Citi Fm, said.

According to the reports. the letter was addressed to the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and copied to the NPP Regional Secretary, among others.

“I wish to appeal to be permitted to purchase a copy of the 2020 parliamentary primaries nomination forms at the Regional Secretariat. This appeal has become necessary because I am being denied access and obstructed to purchase the said forms at the Mampong Constituency Level of the party,” the reports quoted the appeal letter as saying.

The appeal is coming after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo picked his nomination forms to seek re-election as the flag bearer to lead the NPP into the 2020 general elections.

Nimo was the parliamentarian for the constituency until he stepped down to contest against President Nana Akufo-Addo in the presidential primary in 2014.