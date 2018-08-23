Ghana: Ex-President Mahama eyes 2020 comeback

Former President John Dramani Mahama has officially declared his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).Mahama’s letter of intent was presented to the NDC on his behalf by a delegation led by former Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Thursday.

The former president joins other members of the party, who have formally written to the party.

The NDC has set December 7, 2018, for the election of its leader for the 2020 presidential election.

Mahama’s declaration came barely a day after he met with the founder of the party and former President, Jerry John Rawlings, where they discussed internal party issues and the reorganization of the party to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The former president pledged to run a clean campaign in the face of imminent internal wrangling heralding the December 7, 2018 party congress.

Mahama, 60, lost the December 2016 poll after his first term in office. He took over in July 2012, following the death of former President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.