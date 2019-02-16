Ghana: Ex-President Mahama sued over comeback bid

Ghana’s former president John Dramani Mahama has been sued by a businessman over his bid to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 general elections.The businessman Stephen Agyemang sued Mr Mahama at an Accra High Court seeking to truncate his bid to become the flagbearer of the NDC which is billed to go to presidential primaries on 29th of February 2019 to elect a leader to lead the party in next year’s polls.

In a writ filed on Friday, Agyemang argued that Mr Mahama just left office in January 2017 following his defeat in the 2016 general elections and that since then he had been enjoying all the privileges and courtesies associated with being former president but he was using his position to raise funds to lead the NDC again.

Agyemeng claimed in his writ of summons which was published by the Daily Graphic on Saturday that as a citizens of Ghana, he has the interest of protecting the constitution.

A legal practitioner, Mr Simon Okyere filed the writ on behalf of the plaintiff in Accra.

Lawyers of former president Mahama are yet to respond since the case was filed on Friday.

The former Ghanaian leader is among seven presidential hopefuls in the NDC who are currently crisscrossing the country to solicit support of the NDC delegates to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Mahama who lost the presidential poll to then opposition leader Nana Akufo Addo is seen as the main threat to unseat the ruling NPP if he gets the nod to lead his party.

He recently came under heavy criticism when he showed the footage of the violence that characterized the Awayaso Wugon bye-election to the diplomatic corps at a meeting in Accra.