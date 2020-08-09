Ghana eyes local production of naval boats

Ghana’s Chief of Naval Staff, Real Admiral Seth Amoama, has said that Ghana will for the first time build a sea craft (Fibre Reinforce Plastic Boat) for the Navy as part of efforts to limit the importation of boats into the country.Real Admiral Amoama told visiting students of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra, who designed and built a model of the Fibre Reinforce Plastic (FRP) boat as part of their project work for Post Graduate Studies in Naval Architecture, that the move would not only empower local industries, but would also save the country the huge cost that was incurred in the importation of boats for the Navy.

He explained that on the average it costs the navy about GH¢1.5 million to import the FRP boat into the country and that it would only cost about GH¢50,000 to produce one by the students of the RMU with local technology.

He disclosed that the students after completion, would be brought on board and provided with the resources to transform the model into a proper sea craft that would be used by the navy.

“In just a couple of months, we would support the students to build the sea craft with local indigenous technology, which would be very groundbreaking as far as the activities of the navy are concerned.

“This is a huge cost saving venture and we would not only produce FRP boats, but ensure that we build ships made of steel and aluminum to further save the country money and also improve local industry,” local media reports quoted Real Admiral Amoama as saying.

According to the naval chief, the Ghana Navy celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, but could not boast of a major craft built by Ghanaians, making the development a milestone for the maritime industry as a whole.

In his remarks, The Vice Chancellor of RMU, Prof. Elvis Nyarko, commended the students for their creativity in making their vision of building the craft.

“This is the first time students were trained to build a craft in the country with very modern and durable designs that would stand the test of time,” he said.

The three students, who designed the craft were Lt (GN) Christopher Nii Affah Armah, Lt (GN) Eli Kofi Djamesi and Lt (GN) Kofi Tabi Ankobiah.