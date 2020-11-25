International › APA

Happening now

Ghana eyes nuclear power programme – Official

Published on 25.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Ghana’s Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) has said that the technical report on the country’s nuclear power programme has been developed and submitted to the government for approval.The Director of the NPI, Dr. Seth Debrah, told a workshop for journalists in Accra on Tuesday that the feasibility studies on the project would start as soon as approval is received from the government.

He explained that the report for Ghana’s first nuclear power plant was started in 2019 and completed this year and that the technical report contained all issues related to the construction of the plant, including financing, procurement, stakeholder involvement, gaps identified and recommendations.

According to him, the government has already made a decision to go nuclear and that the workshop is aimed at building the capacity of the journalists in energy reporting in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organisation and the Nuclear Power Ghana, to create a platform for the media to champion public information on nuclear energy efforts.

Local media reports said that the two-day workshop, which ends on Wednesday,  has the theme “Ghana’s power generation plan and current options to accelerate industrial development”. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top