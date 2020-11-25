Ghana eyes nuclear power programme – Official

Ghana’s Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) has said that the technical report on the country’s nuclear power programme has been developed and submitted to the government for approval.The Director of the NPI, Dr. Seth Debrah, told a workshop for journalists in Accra on Tuesday that the feasibility studies on the project would start as soon as approval is received from the government.

He explained that the report for Ghana’s first nuclear power plant was started in 2019 and completed this year and that the technical report contained all issues related to the construction of the plant, including financing, procurement, stakeholder involvement, gaps identified and recommendations.

According to him, the government has already made a decision to go nuclear and that the workshop is aimed at building the capacity of the journalists in energy reporting in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organisation and the Nuclear Power Ghana, to create a platform for the media to champion public information on nuclear energy efforts.

Local media reports said that the two-day workshop, which ends on Wednesday, has the theme “Ghana’s power generation plan and current options to accelerate industrial development”.