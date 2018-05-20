Ghana FA gets $450K from Japan, Iceland friendlies

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expecting a whooping $450,000 from two international football friendly-matches against Japan and Iceland, APA learned on Sunday.The Japanese Football Association has agreed to pay $350,000 appearance fee to the Black Stars of Ghana, while Iceland has also agreed on $100,000 appearance fee for their game against the Black Stars, as part of their preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia which commences in June.

As a result, the head coach, Kwesi Appiah, on Saturday named a 20-man Black Stars squad for the two international friendlies, and the team will commence training on Tuesday in Accra ahead of the friendlies.

The team is expected to leave Ghana on 25 May, 2018 for Japan to face the Asian side and later play against Iceland.

The Black Stars have remained inactive for the past five months, following a Ministry of Youth and Sports policy not to finance any international football friendlies.

Following is Ghana’s squad for the Japan and Iceland friendlies:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Lumor Abgenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal), Andy Kyere Yiadom ( Reading, England), Kwasi Okyere (Bayern Munich, Germany), Joseph Attamah (Turkey), Sackey Isaac (Alanyaspor,Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Kassim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Jiangsu Suning, China), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid,Spain), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Rashid Sumaila (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Nicholas Opoku (Club African, Tunisia), Nana Ampomah (Waasland- Beveren, Belgium), Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, England).