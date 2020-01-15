Ghana FA names new national team coaches

Published on 15.01.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has nominated six coaches to head various national teams, APA learns Wednesday.They are Ibrahim Tanko, Black Stars Team B; Abdul Karim Zito, Black Satellites; Mercy Tagoe, Black Queens; Yusif Bassigi, Black Princesses; Baba Nuhu, Black Maidens; and Joyce Boatey-Agyei, National U-15 Female Team.

They will head various technical committees reconstituted by the GFA after dissolving the various football team technical committees.

Meanwhile, APA learns that 20 Ghanaian referees have received their FIFA badges. They comprise 12 males and 8 female referees.