Ghana FA slaps Kotoko with temporary home ban after match violence

Published on 14.01.2020

The Ghana FA has imposed a temporary home ban on Kumasi Asante Kotoko

after the violent incident that led to the shooting of a soccer fan on Sunday

at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.Kotoko were trailing by a goal to Berekum Chelsea during the team’s Week 3 game

in the just revived Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana FA’s ban is rooted in Article 14 (2) of its regulations, which states

that the safety of match centres and that the ban would remain in place,

while it looks at full determination of the matter.

The ban, according to a statement by the FA, is to allow the GFA Disciplinary

Committee to investigate the incident and ensure appropriate sanctions are meted to

the erring parties.

Meanwhile, the FA has condemned the incident and urged the general public to desist

from hooliganism in football.