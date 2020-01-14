Ghana FA slaps Kotoko with temporary home ban after match violence

The Ghana FA has imposed a temporary home ban on Kumasi Asante Kotoko
after the violent incident that led to the shooting of a soccer fan on Sunday
at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.Kotoko were trailing by a goal to Berekum Chelsea during the team’s Week 3 game
in the just revived Ghana Premier League.
The Ghana FA’s ban is rooted in Article 14 (2) of its regulations, which states
that the safety of match centres and that the ban would remain in place,
while it looks at full determination of the matter.
The ban, according to a statement by the FA, is to allow the GFA Disciplinary
Committee to investigate the incident and ensure appropriate sanctions are meted to
the erring parties.
Meanwhile, the FA has condemned the incident and urged the general public to desist
from hooliganism in football.