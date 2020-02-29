Ghana: Families of victims killed in Gambia seek 1$m in compensation

Families members of the 44 Ghanaians who were murdered in the Gambia in 2005 are demanding one million dollars for each victim as compensation from the government of the Gambia.According to Ghanaian Times report on Saturday, the families have filed an affidavits to that effect through “Jammeh Justice” Ghana Campaign, a civil society coalition demanding action against the perpetrators including former President Yahya Jammeh to the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Committee set up in the Gambia to investigate the era of the former Gambian president from 1994 to 2017.

The family members claimed that life has become unbearable for them following the demise of their relatives who were said to have been murdered by junglers’ squad, a para military who took instructions from Jammeh across the Gambian border and the Senegalese territory, hence the demand for the compensation.