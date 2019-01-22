Ghana fans hail Kevin Boateng’s Barcelona transfer

Football fans in Ghana on Tuesday hailed a landmark transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona by their compatriot Kevin Prince Boateng.The player becomes the first Ghanaian to join the Catalan club which is considered to be one of the greatest in the world.

“I am very happy that at long last one of our own Kevin has found his way to Barca, the best team in the world and I urge all fans in Ghana to give him the maximum support”, Mavis Ansah a sports presenter said.

The 31-year-old completed his loan move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo for the rest of the season on Monday.

Although Boateng is not the first Ghanaian to play in La Liga, Michael Essien of Chelsea fame was also loaned to Spanish giant, Real Madrid.

Barcelona FC has huge fans in Ghana and the signing of the Ghanaian midfielder is expected to increase the fan base in the football-crazy nation.

Currently, one of the idols of the Barcelona fans in Ghana is Osman Dembele who has been impressive since his signing from Borussia Dortmond in Germany.

Prince Boateng was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.

He was a former Germany youth international but switched allegiance and played for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals hosted by South Africa and scored in a 2-1 victory over the United States.

The Ghanaian midfielder fell out with the Black Stars management committee following misunderstanding in the 2014 World Cup.

Ghana’s Black Stars head coach Thomas Kwesi Appiah in assuming office two years ago asked Prince Boateng to render an apology to the Ghana Football Association before he would be recalled into the national team.

He has refused to budge.