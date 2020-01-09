Ghana: Fight against police corruption, signing of performance contract, grab media headlines

A promise by the police chief to deal with corrupt police personnel and warning to non-performing state owned enterprises on Thursday grab media headlines.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Jame Oppong-Boanuh, has sent a strong warning to service personnel that his administration will deal ruthlessly with officers who engage in acts of corruption.

The Ghana Police Service has been ranked top in every corruption ranking index in the country and used the Anti-Cuorruption Sensitisation programme to warn officers to steer clear of the canker.

“May I mention here that for the first time in the history of Ghana Police Service, the central disciplinary board of the service has no backlog unlike the days where an officer could get involved and is either interdicted or is on suspension or his case in tendered and the file can be there for five to six years,” he added.

He cautioned the top echelons of the service to lead by example to help rid the service off corruption.

In another story, the Times says government has revealed that it was considering promoting private participation in state owned enterprises that are not making profit.

The Daily Graphic reports that Electoral Commission (EC), has assured that it will compile a credible voters register for the 2020 general elections.