Ghana: Fire guts regional office of Electoral Commission

The Regional office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Sapeiman near Amasaman was on Friday gutted by fire.APA gathered that the fire started at about 2:15 am on Friday and the firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were called in to stop the fire from spreading to other offices in the building before the firefighters drafted from Amasaman, Kotoku, Nsawam and Abelemkpe were able to put out the fire.

However, the Electoral Commission has assured that the fire would not affect the December polls.

“It is important to assure the general public that the fire outbreak will not affect the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections,” Mrs. Sylvia Annor, acting director in charge of Public Affairs of the EC, said.

Speaking further on the fire incident, Mrs. Annor said that some portions of the Greater Accra Regional office warehouse were affected by the fire.

According to her, the main office building was not affected, but the election materials, which were stored in the building were destroyed. There were mostly the voter registration forms used in the 2012 elections, she explained.

She said that investigations by the fire service and other security agencies have already commenced to determine the cause of the fire.