Ghana football league resumes after long hiatus

The Ghana Premier League kicked off on Sunday with some thrilling results from nine venues after a yearlong hiatus.The football season was suspended last year following reports of corruption.

Kumasi Ashante Kotoko made a winning start to their campaign of the season after edging Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports with Justice Blay scoring the only goal of the game considered the fastest in the competition so far.

Blay scored three minutes into the game which the Porcupines defended throughout the remaining 87 minutes. The oldest club in Ghana, Accra Hearts, on the other hand, had a calamitous start when they were stunned by Berekum Chelsea in a 1-0 defeat with Jonah Attuquaye scoring a superb goal.

Aduana Stars were the big winners on the day after recording a 4-0 victory over Inter Allies at the Dormaa Park with Yaya Mohammed scoring a hat-trick while Justice Anane also registered his first goal of the season.

Liberty Professionals shared the spoils at home to Legon Cities in a fascinating 2-2 draw while WAFA shocked Karela FC at home with Rockson Amankwan scoring for the Academy Boys.

Dreams, Bechem United, Ashantigold all won on home turf as Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs were stunned at home by Medeama SC.

Below are the scores for the Match Day One of the Ghana Premier League

Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders(Justice Blay)

Hearts 0-1 Chelsea

(Jona Attuquaye)

Aduana Stars 4-0 Inter Allies

(Yaya Mohammed (3), Justice Anane)

Karela 0-1 WAFA

(Rockson Amankwa)

Bechem 2-0 Sharks

(Kwadwo Asamoah, Prince Adu Kwabena)

Dwarfs 1-3 Medeama

(Albert Gazi, Ebenezer AkyebI, Prince Opoku, Appiah Richard)