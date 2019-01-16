Ghana: Forest protection agency impounds 3,000 chainsaw machines

The Forest Services Division (FSD) of the Forestry Commission (FC) has impounded a total of 3,000 chainsaw machines in the Goaso District in the Brong Afaho Region.The impounded machines were used by suspected illegal lumbers to fell trees in reserved forests, resulting in the arrest and prosecution of some perpetrators.

The Commission also impounded 18 motorbikes while 23 persons arrested in special operations have been prosecuted and convicted to various jail terms and fines.

The Daily Graphic on Wednesday reports that the District Manager of FSD, Mr. Courage Quarshigah, confirmed the story while briefing a team of visiting FC officials to Brong Ahafo as part of government’s effort to promote afforestation project.

The team was led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Kwaddwo Owusu Afriyie.