Ghana: Former president Mahama to contest 2020 election

Ghana’s immediate past president John Dramani Mahama has declared his intention to be a presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 election.In a Facebook post Saturday evening, Mahama wrote: “To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”

His message put to rest speculation that Mahama would not lead the NDC) again in the 2020 general elections.

Mahama noted the NDC’s re-organization efforts, following their defeat in the 2016 elections by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I want to congratulate the rank and file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts,” Mahama wrote in the Facebook post.

“The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections,” he wrote.

The former president has been touring the country galvanizing the grassroots with the “Unity Walk” project which will end at the border town of Aflao in the Volta Region on June 9, 2018.

Meanwhile, some opponents within the NDC who have emerged as competitors for the slot have accused Mahama of hijacking the Unity Walk project to give him an unfair advantage over them.

Those who have declared their intensions to lead the party in 2020 election include the second deputy speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, former Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ekwow Spio Gabrah, former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Sylvester Mensah, and former vice chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Prof. Joshua Alabi,