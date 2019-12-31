Ghana generates $1.9bn from Year of Return campaign

Ghana realized $1.9 billion from the Year of Return campaign meant to encourage the Africans in Diaspora to come home and invest in the economy.Ghana’s Tourism Minister Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, who revealed this during the inauguration of a tourist centre at Anomabo, in the Central Region of the country, said that the initiative had been very successful with foreign exchange coming in through cost in air travels, hotel accommodation, transport fares, as well as other key entertainment events.

The Year of Return marks the 400 years of slave trade on the coast of West Africa and the Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, used the occasion to impress on Africans in Diaspora to come back home and invest in the country.

The campaign, which was launched in September 2018, is believed to have generated $1.9 billion into the Ghanaian economy.

This initiative has seen an array of celebrities across the globe make their way to Ghana to explore, learn and appreciate their roots, as well as, unite with Africans on the continent.

Among the key personalities, who graced the occasion, were Nancy Patricia Pelosi, US Speaker of the House of Representatives and a host of Hollywood actors and actresses as well as comedians like Steve Harvey, Nicole Ari Parker, Diggy Simmons, and Micheal Jai White, Ludacris, Cardi B, and Bozoma Saint John, who spent a good number of weeks in Ghana..