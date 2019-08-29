Ghana gets second gold medal in All African Games

Published on 29.08.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Ghana grabbed its second gold medal in the ongoing All African Games when their

men’s 4 by 100 team emerged the winners of the final event in Rabat, Morocco on

Wednesday.The team made up of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu Antwi and Joseph

Paul Amoah completed the race with a time of 38.30 seconds, beating Nigeria, 38.59 seconds,

and South Africa, 38.80 seconds to second and third places respectively.

According to local media reports, Ghana’s Grace Obour won bronze in the women’s 400 meters

race with a time of 51.86 seconds and had to trail Botswana’s Moroko Galefe, 51.30 seconds,

gold medalist and Nigeria’s Favour Ofili Chukwu, 51.68 seconds, silver medalist.

Ghana also won silver medal in the weight lifting event, picking up a total of eight (8) medals in the

weight lifting event.

In another development, the female national team, Black Queens on Wednesday beat their

Gabonese counterparts, 3-0 in Libreville, Gabon, in their first leg of the second round of qualifiers

for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Ghana secured their win through goals from Elizabeth Owusuaa in the 44th minute;

Portia Boakye, 61st minute; and Priscilla Okyere, 86th minute.