Ghana: GJA calls for action over assault on female journalist

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has urged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call its vociferous supporter, Hajia Fati to order, following her attack on a female reporter of one of the local radio stations in Accra.According the the GJA, the after the attack on Ms. Akosua Sakyiwaa, the silence of the ruling NPP gives the association the wrong impression that the party endorses the “violent conduct”.

Hajia Fati reportedly assaulted Akosua Sakyiwaa at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, a suburb of Accra on Friday, while on assignment to give coverage to the picking of nomination forms by national party executive aspirants.

A press conference in Accra, addressed by the Chairman of the association, Dr. Roland Affail Monney, said the conduct of Hajia was unacceptable in the current democratic dispensation.

He noted that following Ghana’s successful hosting of the World Freedom Day in Accra, it was incumbent on the NPP to discredit the attack to help the country sustain the gains made in press freedom over the years.

Ghana was recently adjudged the best country in Africa in terms of press freedom and that attack has come at a time the country was basking in the glory of being one the most convenient countries for a journalist to operate in in.