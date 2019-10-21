Ghana: Government cancels PDS power contract

Published on 21.10.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Government of Ghana has declared its intention to cancel a power

concession agreement entered into with the Power Distribution Services

(PDS) Ghana Limited to manage the assets of the state owned Electricity

Company of Ghana for a period of 20 years.This follows the suspension of the same agreement in July, following allegations of

fraud brought against PDS in securing a demand guarantee before the concession

came into effect.

A letter signed by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, said an agreement had

been reached between officials of the Government of Ghana and the United States

of America, following a thorough review of the agreement.

The Daily Graphic report on Monday said that “the actual details of the purported

insurance cover for the transaction furnished by the PDS disclosed further gross

deception and unprofessional conduct on the part of PDS”.

According to the report, the letter, which was addressed to the Chief Executive Officer

of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), was leaked to the media and some

portions of it have been published.