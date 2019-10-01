Ghana: Government refutes comprehensive sexuality education claims

The Ghanaian Government has refuted claims that it has approved a curriculum for basic schools endorsing Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, told journalists on Tuesday in Accra that “no teacher was trained on Comprehensive Sexuality Education”.

“The curriculum framework from KG to P6 that has been approved by Cabinet from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment for use in the development of school curriculum and published on NACA website does not include anything on Comprehensive Sexuality Education”

“The curriculum that has been developed out of the framework for use by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in all public schools and approved by cabinet and as published does not include comprehensive sexuality education. NACA has not approved any material on Comprehensive Sexuality Education as it is not included in the published curriculum framework,” the minister said.

The minister’s reaction, followed the concern raised Ghanaians about the CSE on Monday that the CSE had been clandestinely introduced into the reformed basic education.

Various pressure groups, including the Ghana Catholic Bishops conference and other religious bodies have risen up against the introduction of CSE.

It was gathered that the government and United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) launched the CSE programme in February this year, but the public felt that it was too early to expose the pupils to such issues as sexuality and Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender and Questioning (LGBTQ).