Ghana: Government revokes suspension order on manganese company

The Ghanaian government has given the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) the green light to resume its operations after a week’s shutdown by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry.A letter issued on Friday by Mr. Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said after two meetings with the company and some stakeholders, the parties have agreed to expedite action towards the resolution of the issues raised.

“In the light of the good faith shown by the company to work with government towards amicable resolution, including the joint manning of the weighbridge located at the mine and tonnages loaded unto ships to guarantee accurate computation of revenue, I have asked the company to resume its operations,” he said.

Mr. Cheremeh said the closure on Monday was in response to the company’s inability to fulfill its financial obligations, which has resulted in over $300 million loss of revenue to the state.

“We are going to engage them to find an amicable solution to the infraction that they have committed. If indeed they do not have any good explanation for the happenings, then we will arraign them before the court,” he said.

In a related development, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Benjamin Atsu Quashie, has denied that his company did not indulge in any tax defiance activity.

“We will like to state that GMC operates responsibly and honours its statutory obligations. For the sake of clarity, in 2018, the corporation tax liability of the company was $31 million.

“This was settled before December 31, 2018, as required by law. In relation to royalties, the company paid an amount of $17 million in 2018,” Mr. Quarshie said.