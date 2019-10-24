Ghana: Government suspends PSP agreement with PDS

The Ghanaian Government on Wednesday announced the suspension of a concession agreement it signed with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited to manage the assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for 20 years.The Deputy Minister of Energy, Mr. William Owuraku Aidoo, who announced this, said that the termination had become necessary because the concession never took place, and that it was null and void.

He therefore said that all the stall of the ECG would now revert to their original company.

The Ghanaian Times report on Thursday said that the government would now draw a roadmap for ECG to take over the power distribution services.

The Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said that the PDS failed to meet some material and fundamental terms to make the agreement valid.

“The Ghanaian and American sides regret that we could not find a mutually agreeable path to have concluded the utilisation of the full 498 million dollars,” he said.

Some of the workers of the PDS told APA on condition of anonymity, that they were traumatized over the development in the company, where they were moved to one company and back in controversial circumstances.