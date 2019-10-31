International › APA

Ghana govt approves $303m for rural electrification

Published on 31.10.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian cabinet has approved $303 million (GH¢1.61 billion) for the expansion of rural electrification and tackling flooding across the country.Some 582 communities in five regions would benefit from a $103 million  electrification project while $200 million would be used to control  flooding in the country.

The Daily Graphic reports  on Thursday that Minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who made  this known, said the amount will be used to also enhance irrigation  projects as a means of reducing floods and increasing food security.

“The  government believes the scheme will also create jobs in the rural areas  and thus reduce the rate of rural urban migration and most importantly  contribute significantly towards the achievement of universal access to  electricity, a minimum of 90 per cent by 2020”, the minister said.

