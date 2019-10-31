Ghana govt approves $303m for rural electrification

The Ghanaian cabinet has approved $303 million (GH¢1.61 billion) for the expansion of rural electrification and tackling flooding across the country.Some 582 communities in five regions would benefit from a $103 million electrification project while $200 million would be used to control flooding in the country.

The Daily Graphic reports on Thursday that Minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who made this known, said the amount will be used to also enhance irrigation projects as a means of reducing floods and increasing food security.

“The government believes the scheme will also create jobs in the rural areas and thus reduce the rate of rural urban migration and most importantly contribute significantly towards the achievement of universal access to electricity, a minimum of 90 per cent by 2020”, the minister said.