Ghana grants amnesty to 808 prisoners

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted amnesty to some 808 prisoners, APA learns here.The include 783 first-time offenders, who have served half of their sentences, 11 seriously ill and very old prisoners.

Seven (7) prisoners who have been sentence to death, had their sentence converted into life sentence.

The pardon was issued on the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council in consultation with the Council of State, a statement issued Thursday by the Director-General of Prisons, Patrick Darko Missah, has said.

It added that seven prisoners on death row would have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, while four prisoners serving life sentence will be commuted to 20 years definite term.

The constitution of Ghana gives the President the opportunity to grant amnesty to prisoners who exhibit signs of good conduct and behaviours, on the advise of the Council of State and Prison Service.