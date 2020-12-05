International › APA

Ghana grants GH¢1m to Premier League clubs

Published on 05.12.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Ghana’s 18 Premier League clubs are to benefit from the GH¢1 million grant from the government to assist in offsetting the expenses incurred by the clubs, which are playing behind closed doors.The Communications Consultant of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ahmed Osman Halid, who presented the first tranche of the money to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Accra on Friday, said that the financial assistance followed an appeal made to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the GFA after the ministry’s directive for all games to be played behind closed doors.

Speaking on the disbursement of the fund, Halid explained that GH¢900,000 out of the total sum was to be given to the clubs with each receiving GH¢50,000, while the remaining GH¢100,000 would go to the GFA for its administrative expenses.

He recalled that after the Ministry of Youth and Sports directive that all games be played behind closed doors, the GFA requested that the ministry or government should find a way of supporting the clubs to meet their expenses.

Halid assured that the ministry will soon make similar presentations to the other beneficiaries, including the members of the National Women’s League, Division One League and the country’s representatives in the Confederation of African Football’s inter-club club competitions.

