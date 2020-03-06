Ghana has solid reasons to rejoice –Nana Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that despite his country not achieving all of its economic goals, there are still a number of solid reasons for Ghanaians to rejoice as a nation.Delivering his address under the theme: “Consolidating our Gains” in Kumasi on Friday, President Nana Addo noted that Ghana is rather a blessed nation and must step forward to work towards its overall development.

“Let us acknowledge that good things are happening and Ghana is making progress,” he said.

Supporting the progress Ghana is making with figures, President Nana Addo said access to portable water has reached 81percent with 19% left to achieve 100 percent access, while access to electricity has reached 85 percent,,adding that the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy has increased enrolment in the second cycle education.

According to President Nana Addo, mobile phone penetration has reached 21 million, while the digital revolution and planting for food and jobs are transforming the economy.

On the spread of coronavirus, he urged Ghanaians to be alert on the disease by adopting to all preventive measures being aired on television and radio stations, adding that emergency treatment centres had been set up for any eventuality.

The 42,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium was filled to capacity as Kumasi, Ghana’s oldest cultural city hosted the event for the first time in the history of the country.

The 62nd Independence Anniversary was hosted by the Northern Regional capital of Tamale in 2019.