Ghana: Health ministry completes selection of 120 nurses for

Ghana’s Ministry of Health has completed the recruitment of 120 nurses scheduled to work in the Barbados in the Caribbean.The nurses, expected to leave the shores of Ghana in January 2020, are being screened medically to ensure that they are fit to augment the number of nurses in that country.

The Ghanaian Times reports on Tuesday that the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Health, Nana Kwabena Adje-Mensah, said that about 5,000 nurses applied for the jobs after which 120 were selected from a 150-shortlist.

The nurses were selected after an agreement was reached between Ghana and Barbados for Ghana to send nurses to augment the number of nurses in Barbados.

Ghana has a highly skilled nursing population, who are unemployed because there are no vacancies for employment.