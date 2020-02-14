Ghana health officials advise students to remain in Wuhan

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has advised Ghanaian students in Wuhan to remain in the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus in China, saying after careful considerations, evacuating them is not an option for now.The Service explained that the current conditions in the city do not warrant an evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in Parliament on Tuesday gave the government three days to evacuate the students or face the wrath of its members.

Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a media interaction accused government of being insensitive to the plight of the students especially when their counterparts were being evacuated by their respective countries.

The students, through the China chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students, have also called on government to consider evacuating them as the disease continues to spread.

However, at a media engagement in Accra, the Public Health Director of the Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie and the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, said it will be in the interest of the students to stay in China.

As it stands now, the APA has learnt that the country has not made adequate preparation in terms of resources to risk bringing the students back home, a situation, which could endanger the survival of the entire country.