Ghana: Hearts of Oak mark 108th anniversary

Ghana’s premier football club, Accra Hearts of Oak, has celebrated its 108th anniversary with a call on supporters and stakeholders of the club to support a proposed soccer academy project.The Club, which was formed on November 11, 1911, has won the local league on 20 occasions, 10 FA cups, CAF Champions League, Super Cup and Confederation Cup one each.

It has contributed immensely to producing some national football heroes such as Ishmael Addo, Benard Don Bortey, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston and Anthony Annan among others.

The Graphic Sports reports on Tuesday that Mr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a Board member, reading an address on behalf of the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, explained that the construction of an ultra-modern infrastructure would help grow young talents for national football development.

He urged the club supporters to cooperate with the management in ensuring that the team realises its dream of nurturing talents for the country.