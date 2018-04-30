Ghana: Hearts shock Kotoko in local El Classico

Ghana’s Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday afternoon beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko by a lone goal in their 10th week local El Classico at Kumasi Sports Stadium.Hearts went into the game as underdogs, but pulled the surprise when Patrick Razak scored the winning goal in the second half of the match.

The victory ensured that Hearts remained in the 10th position on the league table after some poor run in the league.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Gold continue to sit at the top of the league with 17 points, followed by Dreams FC on same points, while Medeama SC occupy the 3rd position with 16 points.

Other results are at Dormaa, Aduana-1-1 B. Chelsea; Tema, Inter Allies 2-0 Dwarfs; Behchem, United 1-0 Karela; Dansoman, Liberty 1-1 All Stars; Sogakope, WAFA 5-0 Dreams; and Elmina, Sharks 1-0 XI Wonders.