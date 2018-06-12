Ghana: High Court grants injunction on GFA officials

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu has granted an injunction restraining officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from carrying out all official activities.The 10-day injunction was secured on Tuesday as part of the government’s move to dissolve the GFA and restructure it to restore public confidence in the football game.

The order of the court, therefore, bars the GFA and its officials from carrying out any official duties such as, the organisation of football matches, selling of the association’s assets, appointment and election of officials and other official duties, etc.

Ghana’s Attorney-General, Ms. Gloria Akuffo, argued in court that the GFA was being used for illegal purposes and hence the responsibility of government to protect the interest of the public.

She further added that officials of the GFA have used the association for some scandalous and corrupt activities and that its former President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, used the GFA as an instrument for self-aggrandizement and means by some officials to make themselves rich.

She argued that seeing the recent investigative piece by undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the government cannot sit back and allow Ghana football to fall further.

She says in spite of these revelations, some officials of the FA had attempted to travel to Russia to perform functions of the FA.

“GFA has undermined its existence and therefore in the interest of protecting the national interests, we say the Attorney-General owes the duty to take urgent measures to stop this,” she said.