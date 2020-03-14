Ghana hit with shortage of hand sanitizers after two confirm cases of coronavirus

Shortage of hand sanitizers has hit Ghana following confirmation of coronavirus (COVID-19) by Health Ministry on Thursday, APA learns here on Saturday.People rushed to the various shops and supermarkets and retail trading centres across the country to look for the products to buy. Shopping centers like Marian Mall, Accra Mall, Citydia Supermarket in Accra and Melcom Shopping Mall in Cape Coast as well as some retail outlets reveled shortage of the commodity which has been prescribed by medical practitioners as the immediate measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

There is high demand for the disinfectant as most patrons had been left disappointed following shortage of the sanitizers in the market. The confirmation of the deadly disease has caused fear and panic among Ghanaians after government confirmed one Norwegian and a Turkish as positive patients of the virus by Nugouchi Institute of Medical Research.

The “mad rush” for the sanitizers followed advised by the Ghana Health Service urging all Ghanaians to use the products to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the country. In view of that parents, institutions, schools, companies and individuals trooped to the various outlets to purchase the disinfectants.

Reports indicated that neighbouring countries like Togo, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso who earlier recorded the cases of the deadly virus have bought more of the products in Ghana.

As at Friday evening people were still looking for sanitizers to buy because most Ghanaians attend funerals and other traditional ceremonies on Saturday.

Meanwhile, government has assured the general public of its commitment to make the products available on the market.