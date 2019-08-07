Ghana hosts World Business Angels Investment Forum office

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has inaugurated the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), office in Accra to provide various supports to the small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in the country.The aim of establishing the office is to empower and provide financial assistance to new businesses, innovators and SMEs.

The office, which is the first ever in the West African sub-region, seeks to interact and engage with a wide range of institutions in the public and private sectors, to promote economic development looking at the global agenda.

The WBAF is an affiliate of the G-20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), an international organisation geared towards supporting businesses and enterprises to easily access financial facilities with the view to creating more jobs for the youth.

In his address, Bawumia said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government saw the private sector as critical partners for economic development, thereby creating an enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

He revealed that the government had an aim to make Ghana the most business-friendly nation in Africa to help attract investments, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

He praised the country for attaining a GDP of 6.8 percent in 2018 coupled with the reduction in inflation to 9.1 percent this year and projected a positive economic outlook for the country.