Ghana, Hungary join forces to boost water management

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hungary on cooperation in the field of water management.The signing ceremony took place in Brussels, Belgium, on the sidelines of the just-ended first annual European Union (EU)-African Union (AU) Ministerial Meeting.

Hungary’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, signed and pledged his support to the agreement.

Botchwey also met with her counterparts from Malta and Portugal to explore possibilities of further deepening bilateral relations.

The EU-AU ministerial meeting, the first annual inter-summit forum, was an opportunity to take stock of the implementation of the outcome of the 5th AU-EU Summit in Abidjan in November 2017.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers of the European Union and their counterparts from more than 50 African states.

Participants deliberated on peace, security and governance, trade, investment and economic integration, as well as multilateralism which they believe is the best recipe for deepened cooperation.

To solidify this agreement, the meeting among others, adopted a communiqué where members confirmed their common determination to build on partnerships and move towards an even stronger, deeper and more political partnership and friendship between both continents.

It was co-chaired by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, Richard Sezibera.